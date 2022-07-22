29 mins ago - Business

Minnesota unemployment rate drops to historic low

Torey Van Oot

Minnesota's unemployment rate hit a historic low last month.

By the numbers: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to a historic low of 1.8% in June, per new data from the state Department of Employment and Economic Development, well below the national rate of 3.6%.

  • The job growth rate, meanwhile, was relatively flat, with just 100 new jobs added last month.

Between the lines: The unemployment rate remains much higher among Black ( 7.4%) and Hispanic (3%) workers.

The bottom line: The tight labor market continues to drive up competition — and in some cases wages — for workers.

  • “This is an economy that is really a workers’ economy right now in terms of opportunity," DEED commissioner Steve Grove said, per MPR News.
