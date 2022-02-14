5 solo things to do on Valentine's Day in the Twin Cities

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Flying solo this Valentine's Day? Here are some suggestions on how to show yourself some love, 365 days a year:

🌱 Forget roses, find a unique plant friend. Local nurseries like Fractal Cactus, Mother Earth Gardens or Highland Nursery are open during winter.

🍰 Buy yourself a fancy dessert. Rose Street Patisserie in St. Paul is a fan favorite, or try Vegan East in Minneapolis for those with dietary restrictions.

🎶 Go see live music. Most shows aren't love-themed, and you can't feel alone in a crowd of sweaty people.

📚 Find a new book for cheap at bookstores like Magers and Quinn, The Book House in Dinkytown and Midway Books.

🍽 Try a new-to-you restaurant. Reservations might be booked, but look for takeout options. Check out our recommendations.