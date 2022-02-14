1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 solo things to do on Valentine's Day in the Twin Cities

Audrey Kennedy
Illustration of a candy heart with the words “Be Mine” getting deleted.
Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Flying solo this Valentine's Day? Here are some suggestions on how to show yourself some love, 365 days a year:

🌱 Forget roses, find a unique plant friend. Local nurseries like Fractal Cactus, Mother Earth Gardens or Highland Nursery are open during winter.

🍰 Buy yourself a fancy dessert. Rose Street Patisserie in St. Paul is a fan favorite, or try Vegan East in Minneapolis for those with dietary restrictions.

🎶 Go see live music. Most shows aren't love-themed, and you can't feel alone in a crowd of sweaty people.

📚 Find a new book for cheap at bookstores like Magers and Quinn, The Book House in Dinkytown and Midway Books.

🍽 Try a new-to-you restaurant. Reservations might be booked, but look for takeout options. Check out our recommendations.

