15 romantic Twin Cities restaurants to try this Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is around the corner, and reservations are going fast.
- Planning a night out? Here are some of our recommendations for romantic restaurants around the Twin Cities.
Be smart: Several upscale restaurants have seen more last-minute cancellations — keep checking for openings.
🍽 For lighter fare: Alma.
Stay on the cafe side for casual New American dining or check out the restaurant for a seasonal prix-fixe menu. Tip: Take an after-dinner walk to the Stone Arch Bridge just a few blocks away.
- Or: Aster Cafe on nearby Main Street.
👏 For the tried-and-true: Spoon and Stable.
Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen's airy North Loop restaurant has received rave reviews since its 2014 debut, making the modern American cuisine a Midwest standout.
- Or: Italian eatery Bar La Grassa.
🍸 For the nontraditional: Moscow on the Hill.
This St. Paul restaurant features traditional Russian cuisine. Be sure to sample some of the 300 different types of vodka offered in their lounge.
- Or: Upscale oyster bar and restaurant Meritage.
🏝 For the resort atmosphere: Martina.
Enjoy Argentine and Italian-inspired cuisine by chef Daniel del Prado at this warm, airy Linden Hills restaurant.
- Or: Southeast Asian restaurant Khâluna.
🏞 For the views: Cafe and Bar Lurcat.
The American-fare bar and restaurant overlooking Loring Park is steps away from the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Tip: The apple cheddar salad is a must-order.
- Or: RH Rooftop for the glass-enclosed rooftop patio.
😎 For the exclusive: Demi.
Reservations for this North Loop restaurant's 10-course tasting menu go quickly, but are reportedly worth the wait (and the $125+ per person price tag).
- Or: Fellow upscale tasting menu spot Myriel.
🍝 For the pasta: The Bungalow Club.
The three-course menu changes weekly, but keeps its focus on chef Andrew Kraft's handmade pastas.
- Or: The cozy, candlelit Rinata or Amore Uptown's rooftop patio.
