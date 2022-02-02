15 romantic Twin Cities restaurants to try this Valentine's Day

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and reservations are going fast.

Planning a night out? Here are some of our recommendations for romantic restaurants around the Twin Cities.

Be smart: Several upscale restaurants have seen more last-minute cancellations — keep checking for openings.

🍽 For lighter fare: Alma.

Stay on the cafe side for casual New American dining or check out the restaurant for a seasonal prix-fixe menu. Tip: Take an after-dinner walk to the Stone Arch Bridge just a few blocks away.

Or: Aster Cafe on nearby Main Street.

👏 For the tried-and-true: Spoon and Stable.

Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen's airy North Loop restaurant has received rave reviews since its 2014 debut, making the modern American cuisine a Midwest standout.

Or: Italian eatery Bar La Grassa.

🍸 For the nontraditional: Moscow on the Hill.

This St. Paul restaurant features traditional Russian cuisine. Be sure to sample some of the 300 different types of vodka offered in their lounge.

Or: Upscale oyster bar and restaurant Meritage.

🏝 For the resort atmosphere: Martina.

Enjoy Argentine and Italian-inspired cuisine by chef Daniel del Prado at this warm, airy Linden Hills restaurant.

Or: Southeast Asian restaurant Khâluna.

🏞 For the views: Cafe and Bar Lurcat.

The American-fare bar and restaurant overlooking Loring Park is steps away from the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. Tip: The apple cheddar salad is a must-order.

Or: RH Rooftop for the glass-enclosed rooftop patio.

😎 For the exclusive: Demi.

Reservations for this North Loop restaurant's 10-course tasting menu go quickly, but are reportedly worth the wait (and the $125+ per person price tag).

Or: Fellow upscale tasting menu spot Myriel.

🍝 For the pasta: The Bungalow Club.

The three-course menu changes weekly, but keeps its focus on chef Andrew Kraft's handmade pastas.