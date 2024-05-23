Share on email (opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Sun will face off against Dallas Trinity in its home opener on Aug. 18 at the Riverfront Stadium in Downtown Tampa. Why it matters: This game kicks off the inaugural season of the USL Super League, a new Division II women's soccer league.

Tampa Bay hopes to clinch its "first win" and "set the tone" for the season.

Catch up quick: The team invested $6 million to transform Blake High School's stadium. The improvements, made at no expense to taxpayers, will remain in place when the team moves into its permanent stadium.

The upgrades include enhanced seating areas to raise capacity from 1,800 to more than 5,000, a new scoreboard and high-end, FIFA-approved turf.

What they're saying: "This opening fixture presents a critical opportunity for Tampa Bay Sun FC to establish its dominance on home soil," the press release says.

What's next: Kickoff time and full season schedule will be announced soon.