Tampa Bay Sun soccer team begins upgrades to Blake High stadium
The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club launched a renovation of Blake High School's stadium, the team's temporary home, Monday.
Why it matters: They're investing $6 million to transform the waterfront site. The improvements are at no expense to taxpayers and will remain in place when the team moves into their permanent stadium.
- The event followed news that the USL Super League, in which the Sun will compete when it debuts in August, has been sanctioned at the sport's highest level for U.S. competition.
Details: The planned upgrades include enhanced seating areas to raise capacity from 1,800 to more than 5,000, a new scoreboard and high-end, FIFA-approved turf.
- Construction begins this week and ends in August.
What they're saying: "We are thrilled to embark on this journey," Blake High School Principal Valerie Newton said in a press release.
- "This investment will have a tremendous positive impact on our student-athletes and fans — and it will also contribute to student learning and improve our community as a whole."
