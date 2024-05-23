Idalia flamingos have stuck around Florida — at least for now

Some of the flamingos blown into Florida last year by Hurricane Idalia have stuck around, but it's too soon to say whether they're making a comeback here. Why it matters: The longer they stay, the greater the chances they'll nest and start to repopulate the Sunshine State after plume hunting wiped them out at the turn of the century.

Driving the news: A first-of-its-kind flamingo census conducted during one week in February — six months after Idalia — counted 101 wild American flamingos across the state, the conservation nonprofit Audubon Florida announced this month.

By the numbers: The count is based on more than 40 reports of flamingo sightings submitted by observers.

More than 50 birds were spotted in Florida Bay, between the Keys and the Everglades.

Another 18 were counted in the Pine Island area off the coast of Fort Myers, and 14 more were spotted at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge near Cape Canaveral.

What they're saying: "It's very good news," Florida Audubon research director Jerry Lorenz told Axios.

"Right now, it's within the window of visitors," he said. "Hopefully they'll start nesting, and that'll tell us if they're setting up residency."

The intrigue: Scientists were also hoping to keep track of and learn from Peaches, the flamingo saved from the Gulf that inspired a so-far-unsuccessful push to make the species the state bird.

The bird's tracking device failed after about a week, Lorenz said. He's not sure why. "It's a sensitive piece of equipment."

What's next: Flamingos typically start nesting around this time, but they're likely still stressed from the hurricane, Lorenz said. Next year's season will be the one to watch.