Zoom in: The Dale Mabry Highway & West Linebaugh Avenue store is the eighth Starbucks to unionize in Florida since 2022 — and the first in Tampa Bay. A Bradenton location voted against unionizing last year.
What they're saying: "We fought for this union because my coworkers and I were sick and tired of having no say in the workplace that we run," Barista Blake Smallen told Axios in a statement.
"We are excited to join fellow partners from across the country in negotiating a foundational framework with Starbucks."
What's ahead: Workers will meet with the company for a second time later this month to continue bargaining, a union representative told Axios.