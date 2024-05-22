Starbucks workers in Tampa voted to unionize last week, joining more than 400 U.S. stores in demanding fairer wages, scheduling, staffing and healthcare. Why it matters: While those issues are being debated in contract negotiations with the national union, it's a tumultuous time for the coffee giant.

The big picture: A stock plummet at the beginning of May was attributed to stores struggling to keep up with the morning rush.

To lure customers back after last quarter's declining traffic, the chain has been showering rewards members with deals and adding new items, including spicy refresher drinks.

Zoom in: The Dale Mabry Highway & West Linebaugh Avenue store is the eighth Starbucks to unionize in Florida since 2022 — and the first in Tampa Bay. A Bradenton location voted against unionizing last year.

What they're saying: "We fought for this union because my coworkers and I were sick and tired of having no say in the workplace that we run," Barista Blake Smallen told Axios in a statement.

"We are excited to join fellow partners from across the country in negotiating a foundational framework with Starbucks."

What's ahead: Workers will meet with the company for a second time later this month to continue bargaining, a union representative told Axios.