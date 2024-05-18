Restaurants push new deals to lure consumers back

A series of price increases are forcing a growing number of consumers to close their wallets at fast-food and fast-casual restaurants.
Why it matters: Executives across the industry say they've seen sales suffer as consumers trade down and eat at home.
Red Lobster, the largest seafood restaurant chain, is considering filing for bankruptcy and closed nearly 100 locations nationwide.
The big picture: The restaurant struggles areleading to a renewed focus on value and affordability, executives say.
"Consumers continue to be even more discriminating with every dollar that they spend as they faced elevated prices in their day-to-day spending," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said on the company's earnings call on April 30.
It's not just low-income consumers, Kempczinkski said, but "I think all consumers are looking for good value for good affordability."
Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan said during the coffee giant's April 30 earnings call that "many customers are being more exacting about where and how they choose to spend their money."
Yes, but: Gunther Plosch, Wendy's chief financial officer, said in early May while households with less than $75,000 in come are reducing frequency of visits, high-income consumers are driving more traffic.
McDonald's $5 meal deal and Starbucks discounts
Zoom in: McDonald's and Starbucks are among the chains banking on deals and new menu items to lure back consumers after sales declines.
McDonald's plans to launch a new $5 meal deal in late June with four items for a limited time, The Wall Street Journal reported.