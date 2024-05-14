Share on email (opens in new window)

The Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection is available for a limited time. Photo: Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is teaming up with the Queen of Country on its first-ever celebrity doughnut line. The big picture: The Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection launched Tuesday includes four Dolly Parton-inspired limited-time doughnuts sold at Krispy Kreme shops and select grocery stores.

It's the latest partnership for Parton, who expanded a line of grocery products with Conagra Brands earlier this year.

Zoom in: The new doughnuts are available at Krispy Kreme U.S. doughnut shops and some retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix and Stater Bros. Markets.

Grocery stores are selling the special doughnuts in a six-count with three of the flavors, including a "Banana Puddin' Pie" and "Chocolate Crème Pie."

What she's saying: "Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," Parton said in a news release.

"These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I'm excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends," she said.

Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection

Dig in: Here are descriptions of the four doughnuts from Krispy Kreme:

Dolly Dazzler Doughnut: A glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a chocolate "Dolly butterfly piece."

A glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a chocolate "Dolly butterfly piece." Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut: An unglazed doughnut filled with "peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping."

An unglazed doughnut filled with "peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping." Banana Puddin' Pie: An unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.

Chocolate Crème Pie: A glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.

Free doughnut Saturday for getting "Dolly'd Up"

Fun fact: Krispy Kreme is giving away free original glazed doughnuts Saturday, May 18 to mark the line with two ways to get a freebie.

Get "Dolly'd Up" by wearing Dolly merchandize or a Parton wig or sing a favorite Dolly song at Krispy Kreme doughnut shops.

