The Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection is available for a limited time. Photo: Courtesy of Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is teaming up with the Queen of Country on its first-ever celebrity doughnut line.
The big picture: The Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection launched Tuesday includes four Dolly Parton-inspired limited-time doughnuts sold at Krispy Kreme shops and select grocery stores.
Zoom in: The new doughnuts are available at Krispy Kreme U.S. doughnut shops and some retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix and Stater Bros. Markets.
What she's saying: "Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me," Parton said in a news release.
Dig in: Here are descriptions of the four doughnuts from Krispy Kreme:
Fun fact: Krispy Kreme is giving away free original glazed doughnuts Saturday, May 18 to mark the line with two ways to get a freebie.
More from Axios: