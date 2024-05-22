I snagged a reservation at Ash, the long-awaited Italian concept from Rooster & the Till chef Ferrell Alvarez. What to expect: My girlfriend, Maya, and I wound up with a patio seat. I caught a late whiff of Ash's soft opening, and a table inside was next to impossible to reserve at a moment's notice.

Best bites: We began our dinner with warm, fluffy focaccia and whipped ricotta ($14). Then, we tried an order of Ash's crispy artichokes ($20), which had the taste and texture of potatoes.

We topped it off with the braised lamb neck ($70), served with flatbread, refried white beans, and salsa verde.

If you consider that the entree is intended for at least two people, the price is forgivable, and the taste is unforgettable.

Four-word review: Worth the pit stains.