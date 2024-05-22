4 hours ago - Food and Drink

Review: Water Street's new Italian spot, Ash

headshot
Ash's crispy artichokes.

Ash's crispy artichokes. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios

I snagged a reservation at Ash, the long-awaited Italian concept from Rooster & the Till chef Ferrell Alvarez.

What to expect: My girlfriend, Maya, and I wound up with a patio seat. I caught a late whiff of Ash's soft opening, and a table inside was next to impossible to reserve at a moment's notice.

Best bites: We began our dinner with warm, fluffy focaccia and whipped ricotta ($14). Then, we tried an order of Ash's crispy artichokes ($20), which had the taste and texture of potatoes.

  • We topped it off with the braised lamb neck ($70), served with flatbread, refried white beans, and salsa verde.
  • If you consider that the entree is intended for at least two people, the price is forgivable, and the taste is unforgettable.

Four-word review: Worth the pit stains.

Ash's braised lamb neck.
Ash's braised lamb neck. Photo: Yacob Reyes/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more