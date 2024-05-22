Review: Water Street's new Italian spot, Ash
I snagged a reservation at Ash, the long-awaited Italian concept from Rooster & the Till chef Ferrell Alvarez.
What to expect: My girlfriend, Maya, and I wound up with a patio seat. I caught a late whiff of Ash's soft opening, and a table inside was next to impossible to reserve at a moment's notice.
Best bites: We began our dinner with warm, fluffy focaccia and whipped ricotta ($14). Then, we tried an order of Ash's crispy artichokes ($20), which had the taste and texture of potatoes.
- We topped it off with the braised lamb neck ($70), served with flatbread, refried white beans, and salsa verde.
- If you consider that the entree is intended for at least two people, the price is forgivable, and the taste is unforgettable.
Four-word review: Worth the pit stains.
