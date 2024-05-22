Share on email (opens in new window)

Kathryn laid down on the sidewalk to take this photo. If you saw her, no you didn't. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

Look toward downtown St. Petersburg from most directions, and you'll see it: the innards of a rising skyscraper with curved edges and a massive diagonal footprint, resembling a cruise ship dropped in the middle of the city. Turns out that's very much on purpose, the architect told Axios. Why it matters: With 400 Central set to be the tallest building on Florida's west coast, its appearance will play a prominent role downtown and in the city's skyline for generations to come.

The big picture: The 46-story building, which upon completion will house 301 luxury condos along with retail and office space, is the vision of billionaire real estate developer John Catsimatidis.

While he and his company, Red Apple Group, are based in New York, Catsimatidis has spent years visiting family in St. Pete.

He's come to love the city and wanted to build something beautiful and unique, he told Axios.

That's where architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia comes in.

The firm he co-founded, Miami-based Arquitectonica, has designed award-winning projects around the world, including Brickell City Centre in Miami and Microsoft's European headquarters in Paris.

"People call us when they want to do something different, something unique," Fort-Brescia said.

Behind the scenes: To design 400 Central, Fort-Brescia tapped into the building's surroundings.

The rounded corners — a departure from the boxy high-rises that have popped up downtown in recent years — make the building feel almost like a boat or an island, a nod to St. Pete as a water city, he said.

Its diagonal placement is meant to maximize the view, Fort-Brescia said. Residents will be able to look straight down Central Avenue to the waterfront from their windows or the observation deck on the top floor.

That placement also opens up the Central-facing side of the building for retail and restaurants on the ground floor: "We didn't want a car-centric Central Avenue," he said. "We wanted a human-centric Central Avenue."

What he's saying: The features altogether give the building "a narrative," he said.

"We didn't do just another rectangle or another triangle. It has a reason to be."