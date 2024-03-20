Mar 20, 2024 - News
400 Central in St. Petersburg halfway to tallest building on Florida's Gulf Coast
A condo tower set to be the tallest building on Florida's Gulf Coast is more than halfway there.
State of play: 400 Central is up to 26 of 46 floors on its footprint in downtown St. Petersburg, according to developer Red Apple Group. Construction began in 2022.
- The 301-unit high-rise will also feature 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space along with 45,000 square feet of office space.
What's next: The project is slated for completion next year.
