400 Central in St. Petersburg halfway to tallest building on Florida's Gulf Coast

A city skyline of 4-5 skyscrapers with the backdrop of a gray cloudy sky.

The view from the half-finished 400 Central building rising in downtown St. Pete. Photo: Courtesy of Red Apple Group

A condo tower set to be the tallest building on Florida's Gulf Coast is more than halfway there.

State of play: 400 Central is up to 26 of 46 floors on its footprint in downtown St. Petersburg, according to developer Red Apple Group. Construction began in 2022.

  • The 301-unit high-rise will also feature 60,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space along with 45,000 square feet of office space.

What's next: The project is slated for completion next year.

