Coyote Ugly Saloon in Ybor City is old enough to drink. State of play: Joanna Olsen, who owns the Tampa bar and three other Florida locations, is also marking her 25th year as an entrepreneur.

To celebrate the bar's 21st anniversary, she's hosting a county fair-themed party all day Saturday, with free drinks from 7-9pm.

We wanted to know: What would the Ybor queen of bar-top dancing do for her best day in Tampa Bay?

🥯 Breakfast: Walking her dog in Hyde Park to grab an everything bacon egg and cream cheese bagel at Sesame.

🏋️ Morning activity: An electric muscle stimulation workout at Tummo Studios in South Tampa.

🐟 Lunch: Meat Market's sea bass with truffle mashed potatoes.

🙏 Afternoon activity: Volunteering with Thorn Ministries. "Just the other day we were out giving folks washers and dryers and AC units. These are people in need who are truly working hard and doing their best, but they need a break and some support."

"I treat myself here, and then I treat others."

🍹 Happy hour: A tequila soda at Yard House before heading to Amalie Arena for a Lightning game, ideally against the Panthers.

🏒 Dinner: The Chase Club buffet. "That's the highlight of hockey games to me, to get those tickets. I love the Lightning cupcakes and all their little desserts."

🥃 Nightcap: A shot of Casa Azul tequila at Coyote Ugly.