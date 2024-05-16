🙏 Afternoon activity: Volunteering with Thorn Ministries. "Just the other day we were out giving folks washers and dryers and AC units. These are people in need who are truly working hard and doing their best, but they need a break and some support."
"I treat myself here, and then I treat others."
🍹 Happy hour: A tequila soda at Yard House before heading to Amalie Arena for a Lightning game, ideally against the Panthers.
🏒 Dinner: The Chase Club buffet. "That's the highlight of hockey games to me, to get those tickets. I love the Lightning cupcakes and all their little desserts."
🥃 Nightcap: A shot of Casa Azul tequila at Coyote Ugly.