Steak out a table at Tampa's Meat Market

Yacob Reyes
Meat Market's BBQ wagyu beef ribs.

I recently set out on a carnivorous expedition to try South Tampa's Meat Market, one of the city's finest steakhouses.

State of plate: Meat Market is in Hyde Park Village. The restaurant offers a modern twist to the traditional steakhouse experience, serving everything from wagyu filet mignon to escargot.

What I ordered: My date and I started with marinated steak and hummus ($12). The dish is served with grilled garlic naan and topped with tzatziki sauce and roasted garbanzo beans.

  • We moved on to the wagyu beef ribs, generously coated in red currant barbecue sauce and paired with jalapeño coleslaw ($22).
  • Finally, to our waiter's surprise, we ordered dessert: a warm, cream-cheese-filled cinnamon roll ($12).

If you go: Make sure to take advantage of Meat Market's decadent dessert menu. I'm still daydreaming about the double chocolate torte.

  • Plus, they have a daily happy hour, with deals offered from 4-7pm.
Meat Market's warm cinnamon roll.
