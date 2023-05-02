Steak out a table at Tampa's Meat Market

I recently set out on a carnivorous expedition to try South Tampa's Meat Market, one of the city's finest steakhouses.

State of plate: Meat Market is in Hyde Park Village. The restaurant offers a modern twist to the traditional steakhouse experience, serving everything from wagyu filet mignon to escargot.

What I ordered: My date and I started with marinated steak and hummus ($12). The dish is served with grilled garlic naan and topped with tzatziki sauce and roasted garbanzo beans.

We moved on to the wagyu beef ribs, generously coated in red currant barbecue sauce and paired with jalapeño coleslaw ($22).

Finally, to our waiter's surprise, we ordered dessert: a warm, cream-cheese-filled cinnamon roll ($12).

If you go: Make sure to take advantage of Meat Market's decadent dessert menu. I'm still daydreaming about the double chocolate torte.

Plus, they have a daily happy hour, with deals offered from 4-7pm.