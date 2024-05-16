17 hours ago - News

Florida's most popular baby names in 2023

For the third year in a row, Liam and Olivia topped out the list of most popular baby names in Florida.

State of play: That's according to 2023 data released Thursday by the Social Security Administration.

  • Liam and Olivia were also the no. 1 names nationwide and in several states, including Arizona, New Jersey and North Carolina.

Zoom in: Here were Florida's other top-ranked names:

  • Girls: Emma, Isabella, Mia and Sophia
  • Boys: Noah, Lucas, Elijah and Oliver

Stunning stat: Liam has held the top boy name spot in Florida since 2015.

