Florida's most popular baby names in 2023
For the third year in a row, Liam and Olivia topped out the list of most popular baby names in Florida.
State of play: That's according to 2023 data released Thursday by the Social Security Administration.
- Liam and Olivia were also the no. 1 names nationwide and in several states, including Arizona, New Jersey and North Carolina.
Zoom in: Here were Florida's other top-ranked names:
- Girls: Emma, Isabella, Mia and Sophia
- Boys: Noah, Lucas, Elijah and Oliver
Stunning stat: Liam has held the top boy name spot in Florida since 2015.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more