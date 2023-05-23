Liam and Olivia top Florida's popular baby name list for second year
Florida's class of 2040 will be full of Liams and Olivias.
Driving the news: Those were the two most popular baby names recorded in the state for the second year in a row, per 2022 data recently released by the Social Security Administration.
The big picture: The rest of the country loves those names too. Liam has been the top choice for new parents in the U.S. for six consecutive years, and Olivia has topped the list for four.
Zoom in: The top five male baby names in Florida last year were:
- Liam
- Noah
- Lucas
- Elijah
- Oliver
Top five female baby names:
- Olivia
- Isabella
- Emma
- Sophia
- Mia
What we're watching: The fastest-rising names. More Floridians are opting for Everly and Atlas, while names that saw the biggest drops in popularity include Alexa (thanks, Amazon?) and Jada.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.