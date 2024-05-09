39 mins ago - News

Gas prices rise in Tampa Bay ahead of summer

headshot
The line chart shows the average price per gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Tampa Bay metro area and nationally from May 2023 to May 2024. The Tampa Bay area generally had lower gas prices than the national average, except in January 2024 when the local price slightly exceeded the national average. The National price in May 2024 is $3.65 and the Tampa Bay price is $3.61.
Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals

Summer driving season doesn't start for a few weeks, but gas prices are already creeping toward $4 per gallon.

The big picture: The national average for a gallon of regular gas is up 2.7 cents from a month ago — 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Prices per county as of Tuesday afternoon:

  • Citrus: $3.59
  • Hernando: $3.50
  • Pasco: $3.45
  • Hillsborough: $3.54
  • Pinellas: $3.53
  • Polk: $3.53
  • Manatee: $3.50
  • Sarasota: $3.55

Go deeper: Why soaring oil prices threaten consumers and Biden

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more