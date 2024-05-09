Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Chart: Axios Visuals

Summer driving season doesn't start for a few weeks, but gas prices are already creeping toward $4 per gallon.

The big picture: The national average for a gallon of regular gas is up 2.7 cents from a month ago — 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Prices per county as of Tuesday afternoon:

Citrus: $3.59

Hernando: $3.50

Pasco: $3.45

Hillsborough: $3.54

Pinellas: $3.53

Polk: $3.53

Manatee: $3.50

Sarasota: $3.55

Go deeper: Why soaring oil prices threaten consumers and Biden