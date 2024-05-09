Gas prices rise in Tampa Bay ahead of summer
Summer driving season doesn't start for a few weeks, but gas prices are already creeping toward $4 per gallon.
The big picture: The national average for a gallon of regular gas is up 2.7 cents from a month ago — 11.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Prices per county as of Tuesday afternoon:
- Citrus: $3.59
- Hernando: $3.50
- Pasco: $3.45
- Hillsborough: $3.54
- Pinellas: $3.53
- Polk: $3.53
- Manatee: $3.50
- Sarasota: $3.55
Go deeper: Why soaring oil prices threaten consumers and Biden
