Tampa Bay drivers are paying less for gas

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Whether you're just headed to the beach or going on a weekend getaway, expect a lot of traffic this Memorial Day weekend.

Why it matters: Travel for the long weekend is expected to hit new highs. AAA estimates that 42.3 million Americans will travel during the holiday weekend — a 7% increase over last year, writes Axios' Sareen Habeshian.

Florida is also forecast to see record travel. Nearly 2.4 million Floridians are expected to travel at least 50 miles for the holiday weekend — about 96,000 more travelers than in 2019, per AAA.

The intrigue: Gas is more than a dollar per gallon cheaper here than it was last year.

Tampa Bay drivers were paying an average of $3.50 per gallon of regular gasoline as of May 1, compared to $4.54 a year ago.

The big picture: Gas prices set record all-time highs last year amid a broader inflation crisis, driven in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which destabilized global energy markets.

State of play: Nationally, gas prices are rising slightly compared to previous months — but they're still well below last year's levels as we head into Memorial Day weekend and the travel-heavy summer season.

The nationwide average price per gallon of regular gasoline has been $3.53 throughout this May, compared to $4.60 a year ago.

Prices are still well above pre- and mid-pandemic levels.

What they're saying: "Despite mild weather and a less volatile economic forecast, drivers are not hitting the road and raising gasoline demand to traditional seasonal levels," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross in a statement.

Between the lines: The Environmental Protection Agency issued an emergency waiver last month allowing the summertime sale of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol in a bid to suppress prices.

So-called E15 gas is typically avoided in summer due to smog concerns.

Be smart: Friday is expected to be the busiest day on the roads during the long weekend, according to INRIX, which provides transportation data and insights.