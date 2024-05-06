Rubber duckies hide among art exhibits at St. Pete Fairgounds, TPA

Travelers at Tampa International Airport can get a taste of the whacky, wondrous Fairgrounds experience this summer. Why it matters: Tourists who plan to go to Tampa Bay's famous downtown art institutions with works from Dalí or Chihuly have a new spot to add to the list.

The Fairgrounds, which has been nestled in St. Pete's warehouse district since 2021, immerses guests in the work of local artists.

State of play: "Joy For All," spotlights St. Pete's 24-year-old Jabari Reed AKA iBOMS.

The airport's diorama-style exhibit is an extension of the Fairgrounds' permanent iBOMS exhibit that debuted last week alongside a limited-time scavenger hunt for interactive rubber ducks.

Zoom in: Reed juxtaposes cartoon characters and toys with swampy settings, exploring his experience as a Black man in Florida, along with concepts like materialism, ego and faith.

His Fairgrounds exhibit includes glowing and iridescent paintings, a sparkling "Grillz Garden" and wordplay.

The corresponding scavenger hunt challenges guests to find hidden rubber ducks and stamp each design to complete the artwork and win a limited-edition iBOMS duck.

What they're saying: On the contrasts in his work, Reed told Axios "It's like the darkness accompanying the stars in the sky. You wouldn't be able to appreciate the beauty if you weren't unsettled."

If you go: The airport's installation will be up through September. The "Lucky Duck Hunt" is extra when purchasing Fairgrounds tickets.