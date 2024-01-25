Immersive "Bait Ball" exhibit rolls into St. Pete Fairgrounds

The view from inside the Bait Ball exhibit. Photo: Courtesy of Press Marketing

What do fish and rock concertgoers have in common? They travel in the same circles.

What's happening: That's the concept behind artist Devon Brady's "Bait Ball," an interactive exhibit now housed at the St. Pete Fairgrounds.

Brady told Axios he was inspired by the circular motion made by schools of fish, flocks of birds and people in mosh pits.

How it works: The 8-foot-tall exhibit uses 3D printing, light, motion and soundscapes to mimic the underwater phenomenon with models of the Florida mullet fish.

"There's an 'aha' moment that happens for the viewer," Brady said. "They enter into the environment and think they know what it is, but then it changes and changes again."

Behind the art: Brady is a firefighter and paramedic for Hillsborough County, as well as a musician.

After getting a degree in sculpture and photography from the University of South Florida in the mid-90s, he worked in theatrical design making sets and props for theme parks.

After 9/11, he went back to school to become a firefighter and has been with the county since 2004.

What he's saying: "It's a really nice symbiotic relationship. Artists by nature are looking to affect some kind of change in the world … It can be difficult to find the space and time and funding to pull off large-scale projects, and then we're always questioning if it's landing with the audience.