Florida kicks more kids off Medicaid than expected

Florida disenrolled children from Medicaid at a much higher rate last year than it did adults, a new analysis from the Urban Institute shows. Why it matters: Even brief gaps in insurance can disrupt care and worsen health outcomes — especially for children, whose "rapid development" makes them more vulnerable than adults, the study's authors write.

Catch up quick: States regularly review if those enrolled in Medicaid still qualify based on income or other eligibility factors. But Congress put a hold on those checks during the pandemic.

This pandemic-era protection expired in 2023, and states soon began reviewing their Medicaid rolls and disenrolling people who didn't respond or no longer qualified for coverage.

Florida resumed this process in April of last year.

The big picture: Florida removed more children from Medicaid than the Urban Institute had anticipated. The state's net child disenrollment exceeded 140% of the think tank's projections.

The Center for Children and Families and Research also finds that nearly 600,000 fewer children in Florida were enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) in December.

Florida accounts for 14% of the total 4.16 million decline in child Medicaid and CHIP enrollment across the nation, per the Center's analysis.

Between the lines: Florida is the only state not to have used any optional flexibilities the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services offered to ease this process.

The state also sued the Biden administration over a new policy that limits when states can remove children from Medicaid and CHIP, arguing that it would turn the programs into a "free-for-all."

The other side: The state Department of Children and Families defended its disenrollment process in a statement to Florida Politics.