Rays pay homage to Tampa Bay's skateboard scene with City Connect uniforms

Randy Arozarena wears the City Connect uniform, sitting against a neon spray painted wall with a baseball in his lap

Randy Arozarena in the "Grit x Glow" City Connect uniform. Photo: Courtesy of the Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays pay homage to the local skate scene in the team's new City Connect jerseys.

Why it matters: Among the flashiest features in the team's "Grit x Glow" design: The front of the jersey reads "Tampa Bay" for the first time since 2007.

  • Oh, and there's a skateboarding stingray.

Where to see it: The uniforms will be worn for the first time during each of the three home games against the Mets (May 3-5) and every Saturday home game after, as well as at away games against the Atlanta Braves on June 15 and the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 7.

Drop in: The team will host a free City Connect celebration at the St. Pete Pier on Thursday including a live skateboarding demonstration and a City Connect-themed drone show, displaying the uniform logos in the sky.

  • Before the Aug. 10 game against the Orioles, the team said it plans to host an event at the Trop in partnership with Boards for Bros, the charitable arm of Skatepark of Tampa.
