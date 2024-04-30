The Tampa Bay Rays pay homage to the local skate scene in the team's new City Connect jerseys. Why it matters: Among the flashiest features in the team's "Grit x Glow" design: The front of the jersey reads "Tampa Bay" for the first time since 2007.

Oh, and there's a skateboarding stingray.

Where to see it: The uniforms will be worn for the first time during each of the three home games against the Mets (May 3-5) and every Saturday home game after, as well as at away games against the Atlanta Braves on June 15 and the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 7.

Fans will receive Rays City Connect giveaways on select dates throughout the season.

Drop in: The team will host a free City Connect celebration at the St. Pete Pier on Thursday including a live skateboarding demonstration and a City Connect-themed drone show, displaying the uniform logos in the sky.