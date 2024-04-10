How Tampa Bay's greenhouse gases add up

Share on email (opens in new window)

There are now multiple ways we can see exactly how transportation in Tampa Bay contributes to climate change. Why it matters: Transportation is the biggest driver of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide.

Driving the news: The Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council recently took the area's first inventory of greenhouse gases, estimating 31.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent were produced by Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties in 2021, per the Tampa Bay Times.

That's less than half of what the Miami area produces and less than the greater Orlando area — but it's about double what all of Delaware produces.

Yes, and: In the recent Transportation Climate Impact Index, Tampa Bay's metros stacked up fairly well against other major areas in the nation.

Zoom in: The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton area was 22nd overall, scoring high for biking activity.

Tampa-St. Pete-Clearwater came in 27th, driven by a high fuel economy rating.

Lakeland-Winter Haven was 64th, ranking among the worst for transit ridership and truck miles traveled.

Context: The index, created by intelligence firm StreetLight Data, ranks cities on transportation-related emissions factors, including overall vehicle miles traveled, vehicle fuel efficiency, transit ridership, and electric vehicle adoption.