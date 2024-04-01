Rent a private pawadise, Airbnb-style

Share on email (opens in new window)

Having a ruff time at the dog park? A trendy new app can give you and your pup a leg up on that. Why it matters: Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dogs," lets people around the country rent out their backyards or private land as "dog parks."

There are more than 400 listings across Tampa Bay, with prices ranging from around $9 to $24 per dog per hour.

Zoom in: Some of the "top spots" in the area include…

A fully fenced 16-acre ranch with a pool in Brooksville where your pup can frolic with cows and horses.

A showering pond oasis in Riverview.

A St. Pete "zoomies zone" with lots of shade, doggy toys, hammocks and a porch.

How it works: Like similar apps, where you can rent pools, boats, and houses, you create an account and book a spot online.

The listed features include fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade availability and seating, and amenities such as toys and playmates.

Point of intrigue: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make more than $3,000 a month renting out their unused land.