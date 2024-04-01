1 hour ago - Business
Rent a private pawadise, Airbnb-style
Having a ruff time at the dog park? A trendy new app can give you and your pup a leg up on that.
Why it matters: Sniffspot, dubbed the "Airbnb for dogs," lets people around the country rent out their backyards or private land as "dog parks."
- There are more than 400 listings across Tampa Bay, with prices ranging from around $9 to $24 per dog per hour.
Zoom in: Some of the "top spots" in the area include…
- A fully fenced 16-acre ranch with a pool in Brooksville where your pup can frolic with cows and horses.
- A showering pond oasis in Riverview.
- A St. Pete "zoomies zone" with lots of shade, doggy toys, hammocks and a porch.
How it works: Like similar apps, where you can rent pools, boats, and houses, you create an account and book a spot online.
- The listed features include fence height, acreage, privacy levels, shade availability and seating, and amenities such as toys and playmates.
Point of intrigue: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make more than $3,000 a month renting out their unused land.
