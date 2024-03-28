Coming off an AL batting title, Yandy Díaz again once more Tampa Bay's offense. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Rays have reached Opening Day with no major offseason additions, journeymen in the pitching rotation, the team's highest-paid player off the roster — and World Series ambitions. Why it matters: This is Rays baseball: Doing more with less. While other teams splash money around, Tampa Bay develops in-house talent, finds hidden gems and, usually, wins.

Catch up quick: The Rays went 99-63 last season, the fourth best record in Major League Baseball and good enough for 2nd place in the AL East and a Wild Card playoff berth.

They were quickly swept by the eventual-champion Texas Rangers.

The Rays have now lost seven postseason games in a row dating back to 2021.

State of play: The Rays had one of the best offenses in baseball last year and should again, anchored by left fielder Randy Arozarena and first baseman Yandy Díaz.

Díaz, who hit for a team-record .330 average, was the first Rays player to lead the AL in batting for a season.

Stunning stat: The 2023 Rays were second in the AL in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, runs scored and stolen bases, per CBS Sports.

Moving on: The Rays' loudest offseason move was trading pitcher Tyler Glasnow and his $25-million salary to the Dodgers.

In typical Rays fashion, the return was a pair of high-upside contributors: pitcher Ryan Pepiot, who's expected to join the rotation immediately, and outfielder Jonny DeLuca.

DeLuca will start the year on the injured list after he was hit by a pitch during spring training and broke his hand.

Glaring absence: Star shortstop Wander Franco has been on leave since August when he was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl and paying for her silence. He was arrested in the Dominican Republic on New Year's Day.

He and his attorney have said little in response to the allegations, though Franco told reporters in January that ​​"everything is in God's hands."

What they're saying: ESPN's panel of experts forecast the Rays to miss the playoffs, while MLB.com Rays writer Adam Berry predicts they make the postseason and win a series.