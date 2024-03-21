The University of South Florida unveiled plans to create a college of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and computing. Why it matters: The college will be the first of its kind in Florida and among the first in the nation. It aims to establish Tampa Bay (already a hub for the tech industry) as a national leader in AI.

The big picture: The university says the U.S. is experiencing "a five-fold increase in the demand for AI skills" and a shortage of qualified talent.

USF wants to close that gap. It established an AI graduate certificate in 2023 and urged its faculty to incorporate AI in the classroom.

About 200 USF faculty members are already researching related subjects, per the press release.

Zoom in: Pending faculty consultation and USF Board of Trustees' approval, university officials hope to launch the new college in Fall 2025.

The college would offer undergraduate and graduate programs to prepare students for in-demand careers, and encourage ethical considerations and trust in AI.

What they're saying: "The demand for professionals skilled in these areas continues to grow, along with the need for more research to better understand how to utilize powerful new technologies in ways that improve our society," USF President Rhea Law says.