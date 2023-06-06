The University of South Florida (USF) is launching an artificial intelligence graduate certificate as part of its larger push to explore the technology's applications.

Details: The university's AI program is intended for recent graduates and working professionals — either in the tech field or looking to enter it. The program consists of four courses that are entirely online.

Participants will learn to "modify AI tools and strengthen programs, such as ChatGPT," according to a press release.

Of note: Applicants must have an undergraduate GPA of at least 3.00 to be admitted to the program.

The big picture: Educators have shifted their attitude about the role of ChatGPT and other AI technology in research and teaching. Some had initially warned it could lead to an uptick in plagiarism.

Recently, however, universities and researchers have asked lawmakers to help them keep up with the private sector's AI push. They're requesting funding to ramp up AI research at educational and research institutions.

Meanwhile, some USF faculty members have encouraged their colleagues to consider how to incorporate AI in the classroom. Now, the university aims to equip the workforce with knowledge of the technology.

What they're saying: "Artificial intelligence is an emerging field that will have a transformational impact on business," Craig Richard, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, said in a statement.

"It's wonderful that USF is being proactive in offering this additional training to our local tech professionals," he added. "This certificate program will strengthen our community's competitiveness."

What's next: USF will hold an informational session about the certificate on Friday. The course's registration deadline is Aug. 1.