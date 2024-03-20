Trump wins Florida primary, as Haley outpaces DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump won Florida's Republican primary, the AP projected soon after polls closed statewide Tuesday, though Trump margin's trailed behind his 2020 win.
Why it matters: Trump's win in a state that's backed him twice before is not surprising. But over 146,000 Republicans — about 14% — weren't sold, siding with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
- Trump won the 2016 Republican primary in Florida with about 46% of the vote, defeating U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. He secured 94% of the vote in 2020.
The big picture: DeSantis came in third behind Haley, a humbling blow in the state he governs and built his failed presidential campaign around.
- His roughly 4% support casts doubt on his vitality should he run again.
Reality check: DeSantis endorsed Trump when he exited the race. Haley didn't. His campaign also believed that most of his supporters would pick Trump over Haley — who he called "the old Republican guard of yesteryear."
Follow the money: DeSantis collected nearly $15 million from large donors in Florida for his campaign, twice the amount Trump received from Sunshine State donors giving $200 or more.
- Haley, meanwhile, raised $4.2 million.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.