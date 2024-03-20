Clearwater voters back GOP-supported mayor, councilmembers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Frank Hibbard quit his job as Clearwater mayor last year, but his influence will continue in city hall. Why it matters: Republicans didn't just turn out for the presidential primary; they had a big impact in Clearwater's election.

Driving the news: Hibbard, a Republican, endorsed attorney Bruce Rector to replace him. He blamed Rector's opponent, councilmember Kathleen Beckman, for his sudden exit.

Rector took 63% of the vote Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

"I was just able to listen to people and understand what they are concerned about and they responded to my message a lot better," he told the Tampa Bay Times.

Plus: Two other GOP-endorsed city council candidates were on track to win in Clearwater's nonpartisan election.

Zoom in: Michael Mannino, owner of an athletic event business, held a nearly 40-point lead to take Beckman's position in Seat 3. He beat freelance journalist Jared Leone and Javante Scott, a young neighborhood coordinator.