Clearwater voters back GOP-supported mayor, councilmembers
Frank Hibbard quit his job as Clearwater mayor last year, but his influence will continue in city hall.
Why it matters: Republicans didn't just turn out for the presidential primary; they had a big impact in Clearwater's election.
Driving the news: Hibbard, a Republican, endorsed attorney Bruce Rector to replace him. He blamed Rector's opponent, councilmember Kathleen Beckman, for his sudden exit.
- Rector took 63% of the vote Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
- "I was just able to listen to people and understand what they are concerned about and they responded to my message a lot better," he told the Tampa Bay Times.
Plus: Two other GOP-endorsed city council candidates were on track to win in Clearwater's nonpartisan election.
Zoom in: Michael Mannino, owner of an athletic event business, held a nearly 40-point lead to take Beckman's position in Seat 3. He beat freelance journalist Jared Leone and Javante Scott, a young neighborhood coordinator.
- Lealman Fire District Capt. Ryan Cotton, who has said he would work with the Church of Scientology, narrowly led his anti-Scientology opponents, including Seat 2 incumbent Mark Bunker.
