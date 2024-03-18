Axios readers' favorite Tampa Bay thrift stores
We asked for thrift stores, and y'all delivered.
Why it matters: It's spring cleaning season, and donating your clothing, accessories and housewares to thrift stores can give your items new life and benefit good causes.
- Plus, shopping secondhand is more affordable and sustainable than buying new. Almost my entire house is decorated with treasures I found in thrift stores, antique shops and Facebook Marketplace.
Yes, but: Not all donations are created equal, reader and thrift store volunteer Lisa M. says. Ripped and stained clothing doesn't sell, and filtering it out creates more work for employees and volunteers
- Stick to clean, gently used clothing — items you could imagine wearing, she says.
Another pro tip: "The smaller thrift stores around town have a more direct impact on our community. Skip Goodwill and Salvation Army," says reader Audra D.
Here are spots Axios Tampa Bay readers recommended, plus one of my own picks:
- Several readers recommend The Spring Boutique in Tampa and the CASA Community Thrift Shop in St. Pete, both of which support survivors of domestic violence.
- Bloom Again in Tampa is the thrift store of Metropolitan Ministries, a charity that helps people experiencing homelessness.
- Reader Becky W. donates to Pet Pal Animal Shelter's thrift store in St. Pete "to help animals and humans at the same time," she says.
- Another thrift supporting animals is Fluff's Stuff Re-Tail for Rescue in Seminole, which is reader Donna P.'s favorite donation site.
- Jericho Road thrift stores in the Spring Hill area and Sheriffs Ranches Enterprises thrift stores in Dunedin and New Port Richey "are the most reasonable and helpful," reader Robert B. tells us.
- My go-to is Out of the Closet in St. Pete. The variety of clothing and decor is great for shopping, and 96 cents of every dollar goes toward HIV prevention and treatment. The store also offers free HIV testing.
Plus: Clothing swaps are another good way to donate and shop secondhand clothes, often for free.
- Queer Expression St. Petersburg, a volunteer-run group supporting queer youth, has a swap planned for March 24 at North Shore Park in St. Pete.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.