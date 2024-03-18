Axios readers' favorite Tampa Bay thrift stores

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We asked for thrift stores, and y'all delivered. Why it matters: It's spring cleaning season, and donating your clothing, accessories and housewares to thrift stores can give your items new life and benefit good causes.

Plus, shopping secondhand is more affordable and sustainable than buying new. Almost my entire house is decorated with treasures I found in thrift stores, antique shops and Facebook Marketplace.

Yes, but: Not all donations are created equal, reader and thrift store volunteer Lisa M. says. Ripped and stained clothing doesn't sell, and filtering it out creates more work for employees and volunteers

Stick to clean, gently used clothing — items you could imagine wearing, she says.

Another pro tip: "The smaller thrift stores around town have a more direct impact on our community. Skip Goodwill and Salvation Army," says reader Audra D.

Here are spots Axios Tampa Bay readers recommended, plus one of my own picks:

Jericho Road thrift stores in the Spring Hill area and Sheriffs Ranches Enterprises thrift stores in Dunedin and New Port Richey "are the most reasonable and helpful," reader Robert B. tells us.

My go-to is Out of the Closet in St. Pete. The variety of clothing and decor is great for shopping, and 96 cents of every dollar goes toward HIV prevention and treatment. The store also offers free HIV testing.

Plus: Clothing swaps are another good way to donate and shop secondhand clothes, often for free.