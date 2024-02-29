Feb 29, 2024 - News

Your guide to the Florida Strawberry Festival

headshot
A ferris wheel at the Florida Strawberry Festival

Photo: Courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off its 11-day run Thursday in Plant City, the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World."

Why it matters: The nearly century-old festival, nestled in northeast Hillsborough County, is the most-attended fair in the state, drawing hundreds of thousands last year.

Here's what to expect.

Tickets

$15 for those 13 and older and $5 for ages 6-12; kids five and under get in free.

  • Pro tip: Save money by buying tickets at Publix. ($10 for ages 13 and up and $4 for ages 6-12.) Discounts are also available on select days.

Parking

You can find parking in three lots on Ritter Street off Highway 92 and Highway 574.

  • Fees for cars, pickup trucks and vans are $5; vehicles over 20 feet pay $10; those over 40 feet cost $15.

Food

There are 11 new food items this year, from an Almond Joy funnel cake to apple fries topped with bacon, caramel and peanut butter.

Standouts: The Carriage House debuts the "CinnaBerry Dog," an all-beef hot dog wrapped in Grandma Brown's original cinnamon roll topped with strawberries.

  • Carousel Foods adds a new deep-fried treat — strawberry shortcake cookie dough.

You can find the classic strawberry shortcake at three spots: East Hillsborough Historical Society strawberry shortcake, St. Clement Catholic Church make-your-own shortcake and Transforming Life Church shortcake.

Entertainment

Over two dozen artists are set to perform as part of the festival's headline entertainment.

  • Of note: Gate admission isn't included with concert tickets.

Feb. 29

  • Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra at 10:30am (Free)
  • The Oak Ridge Boys at 3:30pm ($35)
  • Oliver Anthony at 7:30pm ($35)

March 1

  • The Beach Boys at 3:30pm ($45)
  • Jordan Davis at 7:30pm ($55)

March 2

  • Black Eyed Peas at 7:30pm ($65)

March 3

  • Parker McCollum at 7:30pm ($65)

March 4

  • The Bellamy Brothers at 3:30pm ($25)
  • ZZ Top at 7:30pm ($55)

March 5

  • Mark Lowry at 3:30pm ($30)
  • Zach Williams at 7:30pm ($40)

March 6

  • Craig Morgan at 3:30pm ($35)
  • Riley Green at 7:30pm ($50)

March 7

  • Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets at 10:30am (Free)
  • Gene Watson at 3:30pm ($25)
  • Kirk Franklin at 7:30pm ($45)

March 8

  • The Commodores at 3:30pm ($35)
  • Foreigner at 7:30pm ($55)

March 9

  • Jo Dee Messina at 3:30pm ($30)
  • Flo Rida at 7:30pm ($50)

March 10

  • Cody Johnson at 7:30pm ($75)
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more