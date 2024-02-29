Your guide to the Florida Strawberry Festival

The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off its 11-day run Thursday in Plant City, the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World."
Why it matters: The nearly century-old festival, nestled in northeast Hillsborough County, is the most-attended fair in the state, drawing hundreds of thousands last year.
Here's what to expect.
Tickets
$15 for those 13 and older and $5 for ages 6-12; kids five and under get in free.
Pro tip: Save money by buying tickets at Publix. ($10 for ages 13 and up and $4 for ages 6-12.) Discounts are also available on select days.
Parking
You can find parking in three lots on Ritter Street off Highway 92 and Highway 574.
Fees for cars, pickup trucks and vans are $5; vehicles over 20 feet pay $10; those over 40 feet cost $15.
Food
There are11 new food items this year, from an Almond Joy funnel cake to apple fries topped with bacon, caramel and peanut butter.
Standouts: The Carriage House debuts the "CinnaBerry Dog," an all-beef hot dog wrapped in Grandma Brown's original cinnamon roll topped with strawberries.
Carousel Foods adds a new deep-fried treat — strawberry shortcake cookie dough.
You can find the classic strawberry shortcake at three spots: East Hillsborough Historical Society strawberry shortcake, St. Clement Catholic Church make-your-own shortcake and Transforming Life Church shortcake.
Entertainment
Over two dozen artists are set to perform as part of the festival's headline entertainment.
Of note: Gate admission isn't included with concert tickets.