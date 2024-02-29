Your guide to the Florida Strawberry Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Florida Strawberry Festival kicks off its 11-day run Thursday in Plant City, the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World." Why it matters: The nearly century-old festival, nestled in northeast Hillsborough County, is the most-attended fair in the state, drawing hundreds of thousands last year. Here's what to expect.

Tickets

$15 for those 13 and older and $5 for ages 6-12; kids five and under get in free.

Pro tip: Save money by buying tickets at Publix. ($10 for ages 13 and up and $4 for ages 6-12.) Discounts are also available on select days.

Parking

You can find parking in three lots on Ritter Street off Highway 92 and Highway 574.

Fees for cars, pickup trucks and vans are $5; vehicles over 20 feet pay $10; those over 40 feet cost $15.

Food

There are 11 new food items this year, from an Almond Joy funnel cake to apple fries topped with bacon, caramel and peanut butter.

Standouts: The Carriage House debuts the "CinnaBerry Dog," an all-beef hot dog wrapped in Grandma Brown's original cinnamon roll topped with strawberries.

Carousel Foods adds a new deep-fried treat — strawberry shortcake cookie dough.

You can find the classic strawberry shortcake at three spots: East Hillsborough Historical Society strawberry shortcake, St. Clement Catholic Church make-your-own shortcake and Transforming Life Church shortcake.

Entertainment

Over two dozen artists are set to perform as part of the festival's headline entertainment.

Of note: Gate admission isn't included with concert tickets.

Feb. 29

Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra at 10:30am (Free)

The Oak Ridge Boys at 3:30pm ($35)

Oliver Anthony at 7:30pm ($35)

March 1

The Beach Boys at 3:30pm ($45)

Jordan Davis at 7:30pm ($55)

March 2

Black Eyed Peas at 7:30pm ($65)

March 3

Parker McCollum at 7:30pm ($65)

March 4

The Bellamy Brothers at 3:30pm ($25)

ZZ Top at 7:30pm ($55)

March 5

Mark Lowry at 3:30pm ($30)

Zach Williams at 7:30pm ($40)

March 6

Craig Morgan at 3:30pm ($35)

Riley Green at 7:30pm ($50)

March 7

Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets at 10:30am (Free)

Gene Watson at 3:30pm ($25)

Kirk Franklin at 7:30pm ($45)

March 8

The Commodores at 3:30pm ($35)

Foreigner at 7:30pm ($55)

March 9

Jo Dee Messina at 3:30pm ($30)

Flo Rida at 7:30pm ($50)

March 10