4 things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend: Strawberry Fest and markets
There are plenty of things to do before we lose an hour when daylight saving time starts on Sunday. Check out these four fantastic events in Tampa Bay:
- Taking Space: This all-woman art exhibition will kick off with live poetry and painting. Today, 7-10pm at Bayboro Brewing Co. in St. Petersburg. Exhibition runs through April 4. Free!
- Florida Strawberry Festival: This weekend is your last chance to join Plant City's strawberry celebration. The weekend's musical performances include Train Friday and Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday.
- Chiseler's Market: Bargain hunters, rejoice! This yearly event has thousands of new and gently used items available for sale, plus an online auction. 9am-3pm Saturday at University of Tampa's Plant Hall. Free!
- "Etched Feathers: A History of the Printed Bird": This exhibit looks at the works and artistic processes of John Costin along with other bird artists and devotees. Runs through Oct. 15 in the Wayne Thomas Gallery at the Tampa Bay History Center. $14.95-$16.95; members and kids under 6 get in free.
