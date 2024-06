Share on email (opens in new window)

Innovators in cancer prevention technology took center stage at Tampa's biggest tech conference this year. Why it matters: Synapse Summit partnered with Tampa General Hospital to offer $50,000 in support for its Innovation Challenge for companies improving healthcare access for cancer detection.

The challenge was among several pitch competitions for local and national entrepreneurs to catch the eye of future partners and investors at Wednesday's summit.

The winner: Aayu+ Box, started by Tampa native Suchi Patel. The subscription box company provides more than 40 screening and prevention options for early cancer detection based on clients' unique risk factors.

The finalists: Boca Raton-based Synchronyx pitched Tappt Health, the remote medication monitoring platform that won Disrupt the Bay's pitch competition last year.

Reimagine Care, a Nashville-based platform, helps cancer patients avoid the ER and get better treatment from home.

Portland-based Gabbi facilitates patient education and care about breast cancer.

