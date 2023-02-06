Investors take the bait at Tampa Tank pitch competition

Tamar Sapir (right) pitches Tappt Health to the Tampa Tank investors on stage at Disrupt the Bay. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

Florida startups dipped their toes into the "Shark Tank" waters over the weekend.

Driving the news: Five businesses from across the state competed in a Tampa Tank pitch competition, vying to wow investors at the Disrupt the Bay conference and potentially raise money.

Boca Raton-based company Synchronyx was this year's winner. Founder Tamar Sapir and chief medical officer Summerpal Kahlon pitched Tappt Health, their smart labels attached to medications.

How it works: Much like the tap-to-pay system our phones and credit cards use, the Tappt Health labels allows patients to record when they've taken their medications and shares personalized information about the drugs.

The company sends patients text reminders, can connect them with resources like patient support programs to help navigate access to care, and gives feedback to the patient's care team.

What they're saying: Investor Dieter Kondek said onstage that he was interested in making a deal with Synchronyx. Kondek told Axios the product is low-cost and easy to use and integrate with smartphone tech.

He plans to take the company's pitch to his teams at DKFL Capital next week.

What we're watching: Last year's winner, St. Petersburg urban farming company Brick Street Farms, is looking to expand into cannabis and mushroom growing.