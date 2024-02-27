Embracing weirdness at the Florida Man Games

The first-ever Florida Man Games in St. Augustine drew hundreds over the weekend, with contests like beer-belly wrestling and an "evading arrest" obstacle course. Why it matters: The inaugural event, pitched as "the most insane athletic showdown on Earth," invited locals to celebrate all that makes Florida, well, Florida.

"We understand that Florida is weird," organizer Pete Melfi told the New York Times. "We embrace it."

State of play: The Florida Man Games offered a blend of athleticism, humor, and the downright bizarre, culminating in a $5,000 prize for the winning team.

The daylong competition featured events tailor-made for TikTok and Instagram — inspired, in part, by the state's notoriously strange headlines.

A three-person team called the Cooter Commandos, hailing from Citrus County, were among the competitors, according to the Times.

The idea behind the Games is simple: "If the rest of the country ... is going to make Florida the punchline, then those who call it home might as well be in on the joke," the Times writes.

The "Florida Man" meme drew on stories from police reports and mugshots, boosted by the state's robust public records laws that make them easily accessible.

Yes, but: People have long criticized the "Florida Man" trope for its tendency to mock those suffering from issues like addiction and mental illness.

The @_FloridaMan Twitter account retired in 2019, with its owner citing similar concerns. Still, the meme lives on.

The bottom line: For better or worse, the Games are a reminder that in Florida, weirdness is not only acknowledged, but celebrated.