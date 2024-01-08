Jan 8, 2024 - Culture

The inaugural "Florida Man Games" is coming to St. Augustine

A new competition pokes fun at Floridians — and our propensity for mixing crime, drugs and alligators.

What's happening: The first-ever "Florida Man Games" will take place in St. Augustine Feb. 24.

  • The event was started by a local news publisher, as a play on the state's notoriously wacky headlines.

Details: Challenges include:

  • Beer-belly wrestling
  • A mullet contest
  • A "weaponized pool noodle mud duel"
  • Grabbing dollar bills in a hurricane wind simulator
  • Running from real police through an "evading arrest" obstacle course

Of note: "Florida Ma'am" pinup girls will be on site.

  • American Gladiators from the Netflix show "Muscles & Mayhem" will serve as the judges.

If you go: Tickets cost $45 to $175.

