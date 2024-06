Share on email (opens in new window)

A boat parade in 2020 on the Hillsborough River. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa has graduated from "overlooked Florida city" to the Sunshine State's new "it" city, per Travel + Leisure. State of play: Water Street, Gasparilla and our Michelin-starred dining scene got the nod in the report published Sunday that includes a guide of things to do.

Among the restaurants the travel magazine recommends: Meat Market, Sunda New Asian, Kōsen, Rocca and Psomi.

The Florida Aquarium, TECO's Manatee Viewing Center and the Riverwalk also got shoutouts, along with high-end lodging like Hotel Haya and the Tampa Edition.

Yes, and: Don't worry, St. Pete stans. The other side of the bay is "always worthy of a visit," Tampa-based writer Terry Ward wrote.

Flashback: Tampa got the Travel + Leisure treatment in 2022 as an overlooked hub of Cuban American food with a burgeoning downtown.