We tried this year's weird Florida State Fair food

The strawberry shortcake kebab, the cheddar pickle pizza and the poutine burger. Photos: Kathryn Varn and Yacob Reyes/Axios

We paid a visit yesterday to the Florida State Fair to check out this year's new wacky food items. The visitor's guide (available at information kiosks) had a nifty map of where to find 23 new food items ranging from a bacon waffle cheeseburger to banana cream pie nachos.

We had such grand ambitions to make it to all the stops. Yes, but: Our bodies began to revolt after stop 3. By stop 9, Kathryn was horizontal on a picnic bench, and we were certain we'd shaved years off our lives. We tapped out. And so, we humbly present to you our not-even-halfway-finished 2024 food tour review:

🐊 Florida quesadilla

Kathryn, in utter betrayal of her alma mater, took the lead on this gator nugget quesadilla. It was cheesy, rich and, frankly, a little light on the alligator chunks. Probably not worth the $17 (!!!) price tag.

The verdict: 🦩🦩/5

Find it at Mexican Grill.

🍋 Lemonade funnel cake

It's exactly what you'd imagine the fair would taste like: fluffy, sweet funnel cake paired with the refreshing zing of lemonade. The tart lemon sauce cut through the sweetness of the fried dough.

Pro tip: You'll want to grab a cup of lemonade to round out that sweet-to-tart ratio.

The verdict: 🦩🦩🦩🦩/5

Find it at Topscan Funnel Cakes.

🌭 Campfire hotdog

This hotdog topped with baked beans and bacon was mediocre at best at the fair, but it would absolutely slap around a campfire, so there you go.

The verdict: 🦩/5

Find it at DeAnna's Donut Burger.

🍔 Poutine burger

If we were doing superlatives, this one would win Most Likely to Throw Up on the Starship 4000. It had the correct poutine-to-burger ratio, which is both a blessing and a curse.

The verdict: 🦩🦩🦩/5

Find it at DeAnna's Donut Burger.

🔥 Jalepeño lemonade

By this point, we were in desperate need of something to wash all of this down with, but that wasn't the only reason we loved this zesty lemonade.

It captured the essence of spice without any of the consequences.

The verdict: 🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩/5

Find it at Coastal Concessions.

🍓 Strawberry shortcake kebab

Could it be? Fresh fruit?! A sight for sore tastebuds. Plus, the donuts, whipped topping and honey were so yummy.

The verdict: 🦩🦩🦩🦩/5

Find it at DeAnna's Fried Banana Pudding.

🍕 Cheddar pickle crunch pizza

It's got all the makings of a pungent burp: cheese, ranch, and loads of pickles and goldfish crackers. But honestly, it's one you won't mind tasting again.

It had a thin crust and felt on the lighter side for fair food. With our resolve fading fast, that was exactly what we needed.

The verdict: 🦩🦩🦩🦩🦩/5

Find it at Pizza Emporium.

🌶️ Spicy Korean corndog

We spent much of our trip drooling over the picture of this buttermilk-dipped hotdog rolled in red, flaky Hot Cheetos.

Yes, but: It wasn't love at first bite.

The verdict: 🦩/5

Find it at Seivers Smokehouse Grill.

🥒 Pop Rocks pickle

We'll be thinking about this confection for a long time, maybe for the rest of our lives.

Biting into it was so awful it was almost overwhelming. But as we chewed, the deranged ingredients — which included chocolate and Fruit Roll-ups — started to make sense.

When the Pop Rocks went off, for a brief moment, we felt God at the Florida State Fair.

The verdict: 🦩🦩🦩/5

Find it at Shockley's Food Service.