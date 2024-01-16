Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's almost that time of year again when you can let your mind and stomach run wild and scarf down the most absurd combinations you can think of.

The Florida State Fair is around the corner, and with it, some freaky food.

Here's a smattering of what you can expect come Feb. 8:

🥪 Fried Spam grilled cheese: You hate spam in your inbox, but you'll love it pan-fried and wedged between toasted bread and cheese.

Find it at Showstopper Concessions.

The Honey Bunny curd burger. Photo: Courtesy Press Marketing

🍔 Honey Bunny curd burger: What goes better with honey buns than a slab of ground beef and cheese curds? Probably a lot of things, but you're at the state fair.

Find it at Shockley's Food Service.

The Pop Rock pickle. Photo: Courtesy Press Marketing

🥒 Pop Rock pickle: Imagine a pickle wrapped in a Fruit Roll-up, dipped in chocolate, and rolled in Pop Rocks. Then, imagine your breath afterward.

Find it at Shockley's Food Service.

The lemonade funnel cake. Photo: Courtesy Press Marketing

🍋 Lemonade funnel cake: It's all going to the same place; at least now you have a free hand.

Find it at Topscan Funnel Cakes.

The spicy Korean corndog. Photo: Courtesy Press Marketing

🌶️ Spicy Korean corndog: It's a hot dog dipped in buttermilk batter and cheese and crushed spicy hot Cheetos. 'Nuff said.