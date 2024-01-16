Florida State Fair 2024: Here are the wackiest new items
It's almost that time of year again when you can let your mind and stomach run wild and scarf down the most absurd combinations you can think of.
- The Florida State Fair is around the corner, and with it, some freaky food.
Here's a smattering of what you can expect come Feb. 8:
🥪 Fried Spam grilled cheese: You hate spam in your inbox, but you'll love it pan-fried and wedged between toasted bread and cheese.
- Find it at Showstopper Concessions.
🍔 Honey Bunny curd burger: What goes better with honey buns than a slab of ground beef and cheese curds? Probably a lot of things, but you're at the state fair.
- Find it at Shockley's Food Service.
🥒 Pop Rock pickle: Imagine a pickle wrapped in a Fruit Roll-up, dipped in chocolate, and rolled in Pop Rocks. Then, imagine your breath afterward.
- Find it at Shockley's Food Service.
🍋 Lemonade funnel cake: It's all going to the same place; at least now you have a free hand.
- Find it at Topscan Funnel Cakes.
🌶️ Spicy Korean corndog: It's a hot dog dipped in buttermilk batter and cheese and crushed spicy hot Cheetos. 'Nuff said.
- Find it at Seivers Smokehouse Grill.
