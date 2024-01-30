1 hour ago - News

WWE's Royal Rumble draws record crowd to Tropicana Field

The inside of a stadium packed with people with a Jumbotron screen reading "ROYAL RUMBLE."

Photo: Courtesy of WWE

48,044: That's the number of fans who packed into Tropicana Field on Saturday for WWE Royal Rumble, organizers said.

  • The turnout shattered records at the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, a team that has long struggled to keep attendance up at games.

Flashback: The previous attendance record was a New Kids on the Block concert in 1990 that drew 47,150 fans, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

What they're saying: "It showed that St. Pete/Clearwater can be an ideal location for major events and create an incredible all-around experience," said Brian Lowack, president and CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, which helped organize the event.

  • "When you beat New Kids on the Block," WWE COO Paul "Triple H" Levesque said at a post-event news conference, "that's a bold statement."
