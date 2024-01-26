Royal Rumble 2024: How to watch, start time, The Rock and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Thirty contestants, including a few Clevelanders, will enter a WWE ring Friday night vying for a chance to headline the biggest wrestling event of the year.

Why it matters: Royal Rumble is WWE's second-biggest annual event next to WrestleMania.

This year's show at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, could see the in-ring return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

How it works: In a Royal Rumble, wrestlers try to eliminate their opponents by throwing them over the top rope until only one is left standing.

The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will earn title shots at WrestleMania XL in April.

The intrigue: This month, Johnson, who is a board member for WWE's parent company TKO, made a surprise return to WWE to tease a future showdown with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Though Johnson isn't officially advertised for the Rumble, some are speculating he could be a surprise entrant and win the men's match.

Zoom in: Cleveland natives and WWE stars Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Johnny Gargano are also likely entrants.

Meanwhile, Cleveland's Logan Paul is set to defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens in one of the night's undercard matches.

Between the lines: CM Punk, who made his dramatic return to WWE in November, is the betting favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble.

How to watch: The Royal Rumble streams exclusively on Peacock at 8pm.