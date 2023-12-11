Share on email (opens in new window)

One of the biggest returns in professional wrestling history will come full circle Monday in Cleveland.

Driving the news: "Raw" airs live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 8pm.

The show is headlined by CM Punk, the polarizing superstar who made his return to WWE last month.

Why it matters: Punk is one of the biggest stars in wrestling history, who begrudgingly left WWE almost exactly 10 years ago before an episode of "Raw" in Cleveland.

Flashback: On Jan. 27, 2014, Punk — then one of WWE's most popular stars — was not happy with his role in the company and expressed frustrations to WWE CEO Vince McMahon during a "Raw" pre-show meeting backstage at Quicken Loans Arena (now Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse).

Punk walked out before the show and WWE officially terminated him in June 2014.

What happened next: Punk spent several years making appearances on the independent wrestling circuit and competing in mixed martial arts via the UFC.

He returned to mainstream wrestling when he joined WWE competitor All Elite Wrestling in August 2021.

Yes, but: Multiple conflicts with other wrestlers led to AEW firing Punk in September 2023.

State of play: Punk made his WWE return during Survivor Series: WarGames on Nov. 25 and is expected to play a vital role in upcoming events like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

The intrigue: Punk's return to Cleveland stands as one of the most anticipated wrestling events in Northeast Ohio history. Though it could be topped next year.

In October, pro wrestling news site Fightful Select reported that Cleveland is the "likely" location for SummerSlam 2024, one of WWE's biggest events of the year.

Cleveland has hosted SummerSlam once before, in 1996 at Gund Arena (now Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse).

Yes, but: WWE has yet to announce the location of SummerSlam and did not respond to our request for comment on this story.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: SummerSlam in Cleveland makes sense, considering the 2023 version took place in another Midwest city, Detroit.

I'd expect CM Punk to be there and at every big WWE event, assuming he stays out of trouble.

If you go: Tickets for Raw in Cleveland start at $25.