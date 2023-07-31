How Jake and Logan Paul became bankable supervillains

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cleveland natives Jake and Logan Paul find themselves in the spotlight again this week.

Driving the news: On Saturday, Jake will box former UFC star Nate Diaz live on DAZN pay-per-view in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

On Sunday, Logan will compete at WWE SummerSlam, one of wrestling's biggest annual events.

Why it matters: The brothers rose from what they call humble beginnings in Westlake to become social media sensations and sports entertainment stars.

"The Paul Brothers aren’t your average influencers," marketing and branding expert Matt Johnson wrote in a blog in January. "They exist in a rarified category of 'self-made' internet stardom. The ascent is nothing short of remarkable."

Flashback: Jake and Logan gained internet fame in the early 2010s by posting footage of crude pranks and wild parties to sites like Vine and YouTube.

The duo used their tens of millions of followers to build a multimedia empire consisting of music, acting, podcasting, sports and more.

Yes, but: It hasn't been without controversy, including multiple scandals.

Jake was once fired from The Disney Channel and has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women but never charged.

In 2018, Logan faced backlash for filming a purported dead body in Japan's Aokigahara forest and is currently facing a class-action lawsuit for a cryptocurrency endeavor.

The intrigue: The duo's polarizing image has served them well in areas where villains are essential.

Logan co-headlined WWE's biggest international event, Crown Jewel, this past November, and competed at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Jake earned $30 million in a loss to Tommy Fury in January, a fight that generated an estimated 800,000 pay-per-view buys, the second-most of any boxing fight in 2023.

What they're saying: "On the internet, I was the villain," Paul says in the trailer for Netflix's new "Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child" documentary, debuting Tuesday.

"In the world of boxing, being a villain is the best thing."

The bottom line: Love them or hate them, Jake and Logan Paul's influence and impact only seems to be growing.