How Jake and Logan Paul became bankable supervillains
Cleveland natives Jake and Logan Paul find themselves in the spotlight again this week.
Driving the news: On Saturday, Jake will box former UFC star Nate Diaz live on DAZN pay-per-view in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.
- On Sunday, Logan will compete at WWE SummerSlam, one of wrestling's biggest annual events.
Why it matters: The brothers rose from what they call humble beginnings in Westlake to become social media sensations and sports entertainment stars.
- "The Paul Brothers aren’t your average influencers," marketing and branding expert Matt Johnson wrote in a blog in January. "They exist in a rarified category of 'self-made' internet stardom. The ascent is nothing short of remarkable."
Flashback: Jake and Logan gained internet fame in the early 2010s by posting footage of crude pranks and wild parties to sites like Vine and YouTube.
- The duo used their tens of millions of followers to build a multimedia empire consisting of music, acting, podcasting, sports and more.
Yes, but: It hasn't been without controversy, including multiple scandals.
- Jake was once fired from The Disney Channel and has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women but never charged.
- In 2018, Logan faced backlash for filming a purported dead body in Japan's Aokigahara forest and is currently facing a class-action lawsuit for a cryptocurrency endeavor.
The intrigue: The duo's polarizing image has served them well in areas where villains are essential.
- Logan co-headlined WWE's biggest international event, Crown Jewel, this past November, and competed at WrestleMania 39 in April.
- Jake earned $30 million in a loss to Tommy Fury in January, a fight that generated an estimated 800,000 pay-per-view buys, the second-most of any boxing fight in 2023.
What they're saying: "On the internet, I was the villain," Paul says in the trailer for Netflix's new "Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child" documentary, debuting Tuesday.
- "In the world of boxing, being a villain is the best thing."
The bottom line: Love them or hate them, Jake and Logan Paul's influence and impact only seems to be growing.
