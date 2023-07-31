51 mins ago - News

How Jake and Logan Paul became bankable supervillains

Troy Smith
Logan Paul raises his brother Jake's hand in victory after a boxing match.

Cleveland natives Jake and Logan Paul find themselves in the spotlight again this week.

Driving the news: On Saturday, Jake will box former UFC star Nate Diaz live on DAZN pay-per-view in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.

  • On Sunday, Logan will compete at WWE SummerSlam, one of wrestling's biggest annual events.

Why it matters: The brothers rose from what they call humble beginnings in Westlake to become social media sensations and sports entertainment stars.

  • "The Paul Brothers aren’t your average influencers," marketing and branding expert Matt Johnson wrote in a blog in January. "They exist in a rarified category of 'self-made' internet stardom. The ascent is nothing short of remarkable."

Flashback: Jake and Logan gained internet fame in the early 2010s by posting footage of crude pranks and wild parties to sites like Vine and YouTube.

  • The duo used their tens of millions of followers to build a multimedia empire consisting of music, acting, podcasting, sports and more.

Yes, but: It hasn't been without controversy, including multiple scandals.

The intrigue: The duo's polarizing image has served them well in areas where villains are essential.

  • Logan co-headlined WWE's biggest international event, Crown Jewel, this past November, and competed at WrestleMania 39 in April.
  • Jake earned $30 million in a loss to Tommy Fury in January, a fight that generated an estimated 800,000 pay-per-view buys, the second-most of any boxing fight in 2023.

What they're saying: "On the internet, I was the villain," Paul says in the trailer for Netflix's new "Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child" documentary, debuting Tuesday.

  • "In the world of boxing, being a villain is the best thing."

The bottom line: Love them or hate them, Jake and Logan Paul's influence and impact only seems to be growing.

