Looking to plan a romantic Valentine's Day dinner in Tampa Bay? Check out these five restaurants for a memorable evening with your special someone.

Latitude 28 provides a stunning view of an exclusive beach in Clearwater and offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu. Latitude 28 will have a curated Surf and Turf menu on Feb. 14, replete with an "interactive" strawberry dessert.

The Valentine's Day experience costs $99 per guest. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Alello in St. Pete offers a four-course tasting menu with flower arrangements and wine pairings available at an additional cost. The restaurant teased its Valentine's Day experience on Facebook, touting its wine and seafood linguini.

$120 per guest. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

By Patrik Pettersson is located in Sarasota's Kompose Hotel and features a rotating, pre-fixe menu. The restaurant is offering patrons a curated five-course menu with an optional wine-pairing add-on.

$110 per guest. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Water Street's Mediterranean eatery Lilac, which earned a Michelin Star last year, is offering a ​​pre-fixe experience. The dining room is fully booked, but there are still spots available in the lounge.

$185 per guest. Reservations are available on OpenTable.

Seminole Heights' Rooster & The Till is offering a five-course dining experience curated by its award-winning chef Ferrell Alvarez. You'll need to put down a deposit of $25 to make a reservation. There's one time slot left at 9:15pm.