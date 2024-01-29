What to do with your Gasparilla beads
You've battled Gasparilla traffic to make it home safe (we hope), put away your pirate costume and nursed your hangover.
Yes, but: What about the zillion strings of beads you acquired during the parade?
- There are several locations where you can take your beads to ensure they're recycled.
Why it matters: The plastic beads end up in waterways, which is bad for wildlife and water quality. They break down into microplastics, which never decompose, according to The Florida Aquarium.
Bring your leftover beads to the following locations, and they'll be donated to the MacDonald Training Center, a nonprofit that helps prepare people with disabilities for the workforce. Workers clean and repackage the beads to use for future events.
- The Florida Aquarium will offer 50% off one general admission ticket for every five-gallon bucket of beads dropped off there through Feb. 11.
- The City of Tampa has bead collection sites at the Copeland Park Community Center, Kate Jackson Community Center and Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex during regular hours for each facility.
- The MacDonald Training Center will also take beads directly.
- Fresh Kitchen's SoHo and Westshore locations will accept beads through Feb. 15.
- So will Cali South Tampa.
