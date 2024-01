Map: Roads closed for Gasparilla 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: City of Tampa; Map: Axios Visuals

Tampa residents should prepare for heavy traffic and crowds on Saturday as pirates take over the city for the Gasparilla Pirate Festival.

What's happening: There will be many street closures before, during and after the parade.

Much of Bayshore Boulevard and surrounding streets, from Gandy Boulevard to the Platt Street Bridge, will be closed.

We've rounded up a list of full road closures:

3am to midnight

Bayshore Boulevard between W Brorein Street and W Platt Street

W Platt Street/Channelside Drive from S Plant Avenue to S Franklin Street

5:30am to 9pm

Crosstown- EB S Willow Avenue Exit Ramp (Exit 4)

7am to midnight

S Ashley Drive between Jackson Street and Brorein Street

Brorein Street from S Jefferson Avenue to S Parker Street

S Franklin Street between Channelside Drive and Harbour Island Bridge

Water Street between S Franklin Street and S Florida Avenue

E Washington Street between S Ashley Drive and S Tampa Street

E Whiting Street between S Ashley Drive and S Tampa Street

9am to 9pm

E Kennedy Boulevard between N Florida Ave and S Plant Ave

N Ashley Drive between E Cass Street and E Jackson Street

E Jackson Street from N Ashley Drive to N Tampa Street

E Madison Street between N Ashley Drive and N Florida Avenue

E Twiggs Street between N Ashley Drive and N Florida Avenue

E Zack Street between N Ashley Drive and N Florida Avenue

E Polk Street between N Ashley Drive and N Florida Avenue

11am to midnight

W Cass Street between N Willow Avenue and W Tyler Street

W North A Street from N Willow Ave to N Newport Avenue

W North B Street from N Willow Ave to N Newport Avenue

W Fig Street between N Willow Avenue and N Gilchrist Avenue

W Carmen Street between N Willow Avenue and N Delaware Avenue

N Newport Avenue between W Cass Street and W North A Street

N Gilchrist Avenue between W Cass Street and W Fig Street

N Boulevard between W Cass Street and W Main Street

1:30pm to 9pm

Cass Street between W Tyler Street and N Tampa Street

W Tyler Street between N Tampa Street and W Cass Street

2pm to 9pm

N Boulevard between W Kennedy Blvd and W Cass Street

3pm to 9pm