Lunar New Year Festival coming to Pinellas Park

A scene from the Saigon Night Market last summer. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

Attending the Saigon Night Market in Pinellas Park, you wouldn't know it's less than a year old.

The events are packed with people, entertainment, and dozens of vendors showing off Tampa Bay's Asian cuisine and culture.

Driving the news: Coming this weekend is the market's inaugural Lunar New Year Festival, featuring two days of music, dance and, of course, tons of food at England Brothers Park in Pinellas Park.

Tickets are $10 per day or $15 for the weekend and can be bought online or at the door. Kids 7 and under are free.

What they're saying: September's Mid-Autumn Moon Festival drew about 6,000 people, organizer Lew Nguyen told Axios.

"I'm thrilled to see our progress over the year," Nguyen said.

He added that the weekly winter mini market will return next weekend and run through February in the Little Saigon Plaza at 14100 U.S. 19 N. The summer night market will return in May.

Here are three more events to check out this weekend:

🏴‍☠️ Children's Gasparilla: Bring the kids out for an alcohol-free parade at 4pm along with a bicycle and pedestrian safety rodeo, fireworks show and more. Saturday, noon-7:30pm, Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa. Free, with paid reserved seating available online.

🔮 Spirit Fest Metaphysical & Holistic Fair: Get a Tarot reading and shop crystals, jewelry and holistic health items in downtown St. Petersburg. Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 10am-5pm. The Coliseum. $12 for the day or $18 for the weekend. Kids 12 and under free.

🎷 Swan City Jazz Festival: Catch some jazzy tunes and food vendors at the annual festival in Lakeland, featuring headliners bass guitarist Julian Vaughn and pianist Lannie Battistini. Saturday and Sunday, noon-7pm. Kathleen High School Auditorium. Free.