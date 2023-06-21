Bite club: Yummy summer nights at Saigon Night Market

Share on email (opens in new window)

Patrons eat and socialize at the Saigon Night Market in Largo. Photo: Kathryn Varn/Axios

I love a market, and over the weekend I visited the new Saigon Night Market in Largo.

State of play: Lew Nguyen, 36, started the event after moving to Pinellas County two years ago and noticing the area had no night markets, which are integral to Asian culture.

He worked with the owner of the Little Saigon Plaza at 14100 U.S. 19 N. to use an empty lot on the property.

Since the inaugural event on May 12, it's grown to include about 25 vendors on Saturdays and nearly 20 on Sundays.

"Our goal is to bring all the community together," he told Axios.

Why it matters: Pinellas County is home to a large Southeast Asian community concentrated in Pinellas Park and Lealman.

The vibe: From the parking lot, you could smell grilled meats mixed with the briny scent of fresh clams, oysters and crabs.

It was a family affair. Children chased each other between picnic tables while families gave it their all during karaoke that raged through the evening.

DJ Bass Lee played thumping American and Vietnamese hits. A crowd favorite was "Đánh Mất Em" by Freak D.

The food: Vendors offered dishes ranging from pork with vermicelli noodles, prawns and balut to sweet sticky rice and boba teas. One vendor also sold Mexican street food. I split dishes with my boyfriend, and we were both full by the end.

We loved the spicy papaya salad and kanom kok (coconut custard pancakes) from Sweet Banana Leaf. Owner Han Nguyen told Axios they use family recipes to whip up their dishes.

The tender grilled oysters from Edo and pork belly skewers from Maya's Merienda and Asian Street Foods, served fresh off the grill and crispy at the edges, were also standouts.

We polished off the food with refreshing trà mãng cầu (soursop tea) from Pinellas Park restaurant Quan Ngon FL and sweet Vietnamese milk tea made by Frank Truong of Tampa and his family.

Of note: I recommend bringing cash, although most vendors took Zelle or Venmo.

What's next: The market will continue every weekend into mid-September, and Nguyen said he's planning an autumn festival and a Chinese New Year celebration.