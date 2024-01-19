Bucs face another playoff rematch against Detroit Lions
Fresh off their upset of the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bucs head to Detroit this weekend to face the Lions — a team with an electric offense but limited playoff experience.
Catch up quick: Tampa Bay battered the Birds on Monday night, a 32-9 home victory in which QB Baker Mayfield threw for 300-plus yards and three touchdowns.
- Rookie Trey Palmer's 56-yard catch-and-score in the 3rd quarter broke the game open. The Bucs never looked back.
Know your enemy: Powered by one of the league's best passing attacks, the Lions went 12-5 this season before narrowly beating the 10-7 L.A. Rams to open the playoffs.
- The Lions are led by QB Jared Goff and feature a pair of dynamic running backs in veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.
- The team's best offensive player — and coolest name — is receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, aka the "Sun God."
- Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is also a rising star. (Again, this offense is good.)
Context: For Detroit, the second round of the playoffs is uncharted territory: The team's win last weekend was its first playoff victory in 32 years.
- For the second week in a row, the Bucs face a team that beat them in the regular season.
Yes, but: "We're a different team now. We're mentally tougher," Bucs coach Todd Bowles said of the rematch. "I think we've gotten stronger from it."
The other side: 👋 Axios Detroit editor and Lions season ticket holder Everett here.
- Mayfield is a fun story and the Bucs wide receivers could give Detroit trouble, but the Lions being favored by around a touchdown makes sense.
- In an absolutely deafening Ford Field home crowd desperate for a Super Bowl, this game shouldn't be all that close.
