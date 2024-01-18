Florida lawmakers target AI in political ads

Share on email (opens in new window)

A bill requiring disclaimers on political ads created with generative AI is moving through the Florida Senate.

Why it matters: We're heading into the first major election cycle in which generative AI will be widely available to voters, governments and political campaigns — and the rules for its use in politics aren't clearly defined.

Threat level: Conditions are ripe for bad actors to use generative AI to amplify efforts to suppress votes, libel candidates and incite violence, Axios' Ryan Heath writes.

The few guardrails in place are voluntary — including those demanded by the White House.

How it works: Users can leverage generative AI to produce an array of content, including fictitious videos or images of public officials.

After President Biden announced his re-election campaign, for example, the Republican National Committee used AI to create a video showing a dystopian America under his second term.

Details: The bill proposed by state Sen. Nick DiCeglie (R-Indian Rocks Beach) requires political ads that contain AI-generated images, video, audio or text to inform viewers of its use.

The measure also allows people to report potential violations to the Florida Elections Commission. Failure to include a disclaimer is considered a first-degree misdemeanor.

State Rep. Alex Rizo (R-Hialeah) filed similar legislation in the House.

Driving the news: The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approved the bill on Tuesday in a vote that fell along party lines.

What they're saying: "Because of Florida's history, going back to 2000, I believe our lawmakers are hypersensitive to potential election issues," says Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor.

"This doesn't stop people from creating pictures that didn't really happen or putting words in the mouths of people that they didn't really say," he tells Axios.

Zoom out: California, Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Washington have passed laws banning or mandating disclosure of political deepfakes.

Legislation is under consideration in over a dozen states, including New York, Illinois, New Jersey and Kentucky.

What's next: The Senate Rules Committee must approve the bill before it can advance to the full Senate for consideration.